TFNation shares another
2022 guest announcement: writer and director Brian Hohlfeld. Hohlfeld has been writing for Transformers cartoons since 2012, starting with Transformers: Rescue Bots and Robots in Disguise (2015), continuing with Rescue Bots: Academy in 2019. He is also behind a lot of Winnie the Pooh series and features, including My Friends Tigger & Pooh, and literally stars in the Rescue Bots series, as the character model for Griffin Rock resident, Mr. Bunty. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for details about the convention's scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole home.
The post Brian Hohlfeld To Attend TFNation 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
