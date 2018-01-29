|
More Info On Hasbro Transformers Toylines For Year 2019: War For Cybertron, Studio Se
Following up to his previous info drop
, 2005 Boards member catz is bringing us even more details from the 2019 lineup of Hasbro Transformers figures consisting of Generations: War For Cybertron, Studio Series and Botbots. Transformers Generations: War For Cybertron WFC Voyager: 6 Characters*across 4 Waves WFC Leader: 3 Characters across 2 Waves WFC Micromaster: 11 Characters across 4 Waves WFC Battle Master: 10 Characters across 4 Waves WFC Deluxe 14 Characters across 4 Waves Botbots Previously mentioned ‘Blindboxes’ are not for the WFC line but rather for the Botbots toyline<a href="http://news.tfw2005.com/2018/01/29/transformers-botbots-hasbro-applies-new-trademark-357401"> which was identified few months ago as » Continue Reading.
The post More Info On Hasbro Transformers Toylines For Year 2019: War For Cybertron, Studio Series And Botbots
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.