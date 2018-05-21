Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toys?R?Us Australia Closing Website and All Stores During The Next Months
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,488
Toys?R?Us Australia Closing Website and All Stores During The Next Months


Back in May, we had reported that Toys”R”Us Australia went into voluntary administration. There were some rumors about*interested groups having a range of intentions, from buying the business to liquidating it. Today, thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz we can confirm that after administrators failed to find a buyer for the failed business, all 44 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around Australia will be shut down, putting 700 people out of work. You can read for extra details in the articles here and here. The online store will close this Friday (June 22nd), and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toys”R”Us Australia Closing Website and All Stores During The Next Months appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Leader Class OPTIMUS PRIME New
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes 12 mixed pcs New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Transformers Takara Trypticon MINT RARE Boxed MIB Complete D-63
Transformers
Transformers Menasor Fansproject set
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class STARSCREAM PLUS FWI-01 Kit
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Leader Class BRAWL (with custom paint)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.