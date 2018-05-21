|
Toys?R?Us Australia Closing Website and All Stores During The Next Months
Back in May, we had reported that Toys”R”Us Australia went into voluntary administration
. There were some rumors
about*interested groups having a range of intentions, from buying the business to liquidating it. Today, thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz we can confirm that after administrators failed to find a buyer for the failed business, all 44 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around Australia will be shut down, putting 700 people out of work. You can read for extra details in the articles here
and here
. The online store will close this Friday (June 22nd), and » Continue Reading.
