ToyCrusaders.com | Pre-Order / Stock updates

Hope you all enjoyed PulseCon 2021!



This will be the official thread for the store.

Here I will post updates on pre-orders, new stock and updates on inventory.



I just got home from work late tonight and was able to get some of the new Transformers Legacy line up on the site:



G2 Universe Laser Optimus Prime

Galvatron

Dragstrip

Kickback



The rest of the Legacy Wave 1 will be posting tomorrow afternoon!



