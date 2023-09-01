Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:35 PM
freakx2001
Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 BST - Tons Of Transformers!
Updated: May 21th, 2024: Slowly building FOR SALE/TRADE List
---------------
Google Drive w/ Picture (Not updated yet for TFcon 2024)
https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA

--------------

Hey! It's that time of the year again. I do 90% of my Transformers deals at TFcon, so here is my list of items I will be
bringing with me to the CON. I've been doing this for a number of years and plan on attending for the full weekend again. I'm the mobile Parts Party guy, that goes to all of your rooms with the big tub of Transformers. I'm easy going and always looking for a good deal and to provide good deals to others, so let's make some deals. I'll be constantly updating this list up until the Day of the Convention. Check back often!

I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading as well. I have a list of items I'm looking for already posted (WANT LIST), so please check that.

Feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.

Pictures
https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA

FEATURE ITEMS
Tonka 1986 Rock Lords Boulder Action Figure (Loose) $10
SEALED Transformers Animated Ultra Magnus

Transformers Animated
SEALED Ultra Magnus
SEALED Grimlock
Loose Leader Bulkhead $35

PAPER WORK
Blackarachnia instructions
Lockdown instructions
Soundwave instructions
Samurai prowl instructions
Sentinel prime instructions
Optimus prime instructions
Arcee instructions

Generation One
Jetfire Wings $15 for both
Incomplete G1 Ultra Magnus (Cab, Trailer, Belt, Gun, Head)
Walmart Reissue Bundle (2018) Soundwave / Blaster (MSIB) $150

Action Masters
Jackpot w/ blue bird + weapon $40

Generation 2
incomplete Hero Optimus Prime $20
SideSwipe Missile $7
Jazz Missile $7

Transformers Generations
WFC Bumblebee (MSOC) $40

Transformers Prime RID

Transformers Legacy

Transformers Armada
PAPER WORK
Starscream box + sticker + instructions
Galvatron box
Megatron sticker

Transformers Cybertron
4x Cybertron Keys (see pictures in Drive)

Transformers Universe 2.0
Loose Onslaught $10

Transformers Masterpiece
incomplete MP Grimlock - No Legs / For Parts $10

Beast Wars
Transmetal Cheetor
PAPER WORK
Scorponok box + instructions
Inferno box + instructions
Megatron box + instructions
Optimus primal box + instructions
Transmetal rampage box + instructions
Transmetal depth charge box + instructions
Transmetal Megatron Instructions
Transmetal Tiger Hawk Instructions

Transformers Movie Toys

Non-Transformers
Tons of X-mem + Superman Comics (See Google Drive)
