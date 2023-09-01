freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 442

Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 BST - Tons Of Transformers!

Google Drive w/ Picture (Not updated yet for TFcon 2024)

https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA



Hey! It's that time of the year again. I do 90% of my Transformers deals at TFcon, so here is my list of items I will be

bringing with me to the CON. I've been doing this for a number of years and plan on attending for the full weekend again. I'm the mobile Parts Party guy, that goes to all of your rooms with the big tub of Transformers. I'm easy going and always looking for a good deal and to provide good deals to others, so let's make some deals. I'll be constantly updating this list up until the Day of the Convention. Check back often!



I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading as well. I have a list of items I'm looking for already posted (



Feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.



Pictures

https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...VccKjjZK0YXrIA



FEATURE ITEMS

Tonka 1986 Rock Lords Boulder Action Figure (Loose) $10

SEALED Transformers Animated Ultra Magnus



Transformers Animated

SEALED Ultra Magnus

SEALED Grimlock

Loose Leader Bulkhead $35



PAPER WORK

Blackarachnia instructions

Lockdown instructions

Soundwave instructions

Samurai prowl instructions

Sentinel prime instructions

Optimus prime instructions

Arcee instructions



Generation One

Jetfire Wings $15 for both

Incomplete G1 Ultra Magnus (Cab, Trailer, Belt, Gun, Head)

Walmart Reissue Bundle (2018) Soundwave / Blaster (MSIB) $150



Action Masters

Jackpot w/ blue bird + weapon $40



Generation 2

incomplete Hero Optimus Prime $20

SideSwipe Missile $7

Jazz Missile $7



Transformers Generations

WFC Bumblebee (MSOC) $40



Transformers Prime RID



Transformers Legacy



Transformers Armada

PAPER WORK

Starscream box + sticker + instructions

Galvatron box

Megatron sticker



Transformers Cybertron

4x Cybertron Keys (see pictures in Drive)



Transformers Universe 2.0

Loose Onslaught $10



Transformers Masterpiece

incomplete MP Grimlock - No Legs / For Parts $10



Beast Wars

Transmetal Cheetor

PAPER WORK

Scorponok box + instructions

Inferno box + instructions

Megatron box + instructions

Optimus primal box + instructions

Transmetal rampage box + instructions

Transmetal depth charge box + instructions

Transmetal Megatron Instructions

Transmetal Tiger Hawk Instructions



Transformers Movie Toys



Non-Transformers

Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 BST List - ALWAYS UPDATING

Freakx2001's TFcon 2024 WANT List __________________ Last edited by freakx2001; Today at 02:40 PM .