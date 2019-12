Medic Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario Posts: 139

Looking to unload TRU MP-10 Hey guys,



I have a complete Hasbro TRU MP10 First Release, complete with all accessories and box, in excellent condition. Displayed in a detolf smoke free environment.



Comes with smoke stack upgrade and extra upgraded kfc gun.





Im looking for trade for TR, CW, POTP, siege or chug figures - can be loose but complete.



If youre interested please send me what you have for trade, thanks a lot!



Medic