|
Transformers Galaxies Issue #2 Cover B By Alex Milne
Fan favorite artist Alex Milne has just shared, via his Twitter account
, the cover art of the upcoming*Transformers Galaxies Issue #2. The Transformers Galaxies series is an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring secondary characters and their background story. The first issue will*arrive this September 25 telling the Constructicons’ past in Cybertron. The second issue brings us a great art for Cover B with the six Constructicons drawn by*Alex Milne
with colors by Josh Perez
. This issue is expected for release on*Oct 16, 2019. Click on the bar to see the mirrored cover » Continue Reading.
