Official Masterpiece Sunstreaker Revealed!



Masterpiece Sunstreaker is finally happening! After years of Masterpiece Sideswipe rolling without his twin brother, Sunstreaker will officially be joining the Masterpiece ranks. In car mode, he looks very similar to Sideswipe, but he features an all new transformation and even has the chrome engine parts on the back. To top it off he’ll be coming with a wheel chair bound Chip Chase from the original cartoon! Read on to check the first images as seen in a Japanese hobby magazine courtesy of Planet Iacon on FB! Props to Spark Extractor on the 2005 Boards for the share!



