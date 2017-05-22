Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Masterpiece Sunstreaker Revealed!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,678
Official Masterpiece Sunstreaker Revealed!


Masterpiece Sunstreaker is finally happening! After years of Masterpiece Sideswipe rolling without his twin brother, Sunstreaker will officially be joining the Masterpiece ranks. In car mode, he looks very similar to Sideswipe, but he features an all new transformation and even has the chrome engine parts on the back. To top it off he’ll be coming with a wheel chair bound Chip Chase from the original cartoon! Read on to check the first images as seen in a Japanese hobby magazine courtesy of Planet Iacon on FB! Props to Spark Extractor on the 2005 Boards for the share!

The post Official Masterpiece Sunstreaker Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:16 PM   #2
optimusb39
Cybertron
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,105
Re: Official Masterpiece Sunstreaker Revealed!
not bad. robo cop gun storage in his leg. nice ability to dual grip his weapon. like that a lot.
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:18 PM   #3
RocketGTR
Cybertron
RocketGTR's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 1,114
Re: Official Masterpiece Sunstreaker Revealed!
Looking good!
__________________
My Sale Thread
My Feedback thread
RocketGTR is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:22 PM   #4
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,238
Re: Official Masterpiece Sunstreaker Revealed!
nice, thx god I hold off buying the other 2 versions of Sunstreakers from 3rd parties.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
LOT VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G-1 1980'S JETS CARS FIRETRUCK MILITARY ETC.
Transformers
X-transbots Apollyon MX-1 Masterpiece Megatron MP Transformers G1
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT OF CHANGEABLE FIGURES
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Prime Takara 100% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG 10 11 12 Arcee Chromia Windblade Takara Tomy Japan
Transformers
G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Instructions And Parts Lot
Transformers
Vintage Transformers figures and accessories lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.