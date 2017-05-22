Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: The Last Knight Birthday Card With Dog Tag
Today, 10:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Birthday Card With Dog Tag


Another piece of cool TLK merchadising has surfaced. This time we have a*Transformers: The Last Knight Birthday Card With Dog Tag.* The card was found by 2005 Boards member*TFW10 in Hallmark.com. It has got a very nice design with a front message: “Can’t disguise your greatness”,*an inside message: “…but you can celebrate it however you want! Happy Birthday”. The card has a price of 5.99 dollars. Here you are the details of the product: “Get ready to roll out for birthday fun with Optimus Prime. This awesome card includes a dog tag with the Autobots logo that you can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Birthday Card With Dog Tag appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
