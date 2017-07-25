|
Robots in Disguise Custom Kreons Collection 2
We thought Kre-O was over, but apparently we were wrong. Some new images posted on Facebook by Eddy Melendez and reposted by Autobase Aichi
*have revealed a new series of Robots in Disguise themed custom Kreons. There are four characters in the assortment: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Sideswipe; and each of the four comes in three different flavors: Armor Up, Blizzard Strike, and Night Strike. This essentially means each set has three different decos, the parts with each set are the same. According to Autobase Aichi’s report, these were produced in December 2016 but are only just coming to » Continue Reading.
