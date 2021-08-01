Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,957

X-Transbots MX-12G2 Gravestone (G2 Motormaster) Revealed





Third party company X-Transbots, via their Third party company X-Transbots, via their Facebook account, *have shared our first color renders of their*MX-12G2 Gravestone (G2 Motormaster).* The X-Transbots Masterpiece scaled Stunticons have been well received by collectors and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the new G2-inspiered deco Motormaster. We have pictures in both modes from several angles. This figure will have die-cast parts, rubber tires and it will include a sword, a gun and an extra face. You can already find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. It’s scheduled for release by the 1st Quarter 2022. Sponsors Links:*





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca