Continuing this week's Golden Disk Collection reveals, we now have our first look at Chapter 3, Mutant Tigatron – up now on both Amazon and Hasbro Pulse! Mutant Tigatron, a redeco of Kingdom Voyager Tigatron with a new mutant head mold, is an homage to his original color scheme before he was changed into a white tiger. The image gallery provided displays him in both modes, and the official description is as follows: The Golden Disk is a powerful artifact with the ability to reveal knowledge of the past, the future, and of the infinite possible destinies throughout