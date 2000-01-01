Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
vjcheng
[ADVICE SOUGHT] How Do You Downsize? Marie Kondo Your Collections?
Hey everyone,

So a while ago there was a show on Netflix you may have heard of called Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. This woman is a Japanese guru at helping people declutter their homes but the show never really went in-depth into anyone with a collection of objects. Basically the idea is if an object does not "spark joy" it's time to get rid of it.

I ended up purchasing her book to see if it went over her process in more detail but it again glosses over what to do with collections. The only elaboration (and this is step 3 of her method, 1 is clothing, 2 is book) is:

1. CDs, DVDs
2. Skin care products
3. Makeup
4. Accessories
5. Valuables (passports, credit cards, etc.)
6. Electrical equipment and appliances (digital cameras, electric cords, anything that seems vaguely "electric")
7. Household equipment (stationary and writing materials, sewing kits, etc.)
8. Household supplies (expendables like medicine, detergents, tissues, etc.)
9. Kitchen goods/food supplies (spatulas, pots, blenders, etc.)
10. Other (spare change, figurines, etc.)

So my problem is this, I have like many of you a CHUG line of 1984-1989 spanning the toylines since Classics to Kingdom but I rarely ever let a toy out of my collection once acquired but I know I must this time. How do you determine what goes or stays? I'm trying to downsize my collection but for the last 48 hours I've just stared at my cabinet and it's such a daunting task that I haven't made any progress. Any advice/help from those who have been collecting longer than me would be really appreciated.

Thanks everyone!!

P.S. I used to laugh at the jokes about the spouses divorcing or getting angry over purchases but in my case, I think the HasLab Unicron is what broke the camel's back.
