TFcon Baltimore 2021 exclusive Newage Pistolonyx
TFcon presenting sponsor The Chosen Prime
is proud to announce the TFcon Baltimore 2021 exclusive Newage Pistolonyx. Get your copy at The Chosen Prime booth. The cost of this exclusive will be $75 while supplies last. This black variant will be limited to only 500 pieces.
