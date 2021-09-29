Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,214
TFcon Baltimore 2021 exclusive Newage Pistolonyx


TFcon presenting sponsor The Chosen Prime is proud to announce the TFcon Baltimore 2021 exclusive Newage Pistolonyx. Get your copy at The Chosen Prime booth. The cost of this exclusive will be $75 while supplies last. This black variant will be limited to only 500 pieces.

The post TFcon Baltimore 2021 exclusive Newage Pistolonyx appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



