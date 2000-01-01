Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:51 AM   #1
MilanX3
Animated
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,849
Seeking: Cybertron Dark Scorponok and Energon Scorponok...HELP?
Good Day,

Looking for:

Cybertron Dark Scorponok
and
Energon Scorponok

...can anyone help?

I'd get it with other items on my wants list if available and decent shipping price or meet up.

Thanks,
MilanX3
