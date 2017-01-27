Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,893

Transformers: The Last Knight Merchandise From Danilo Publishing



London Toy Fair 2017 concluded yesterday with least amount of Transformers Merchandise leaks than any other year. Danilo Publishing; one of the most famous Transformers Merchandise license holders in UK, were present on*the fair grounds. Usually at Toy Fair or Brand Licensing*Expo, Danilo merchandise are for select audience only. However, the press too will receive*some minor info. The following list of merchandise are planned for 2017: Transformers: The Last Knight Birthday Cards (Ages 5, 6, 7 and 8) Transformers: The Last Knight *‘Male Relation’ Card Designs (To Dad, To Brother, etc.) Transformers: The Last Knight Gift Wraps Transformers: The Last



The post







More... London Toy Fair 2017 concluded yesterday with least amount of Transformers Merchandise leaks than any other year. Danilo Publishing; one of the most famous Transformers Merchandise license holders in UK, were present on*the fair grounds. Usually at Toy Fair or Brand Licensing*Expo, Danilo merchandise are for select audience only. However, the press too will receive*some minor info. The following list of merchandise are planned for 2017: Transformers: The Last Knight Birthday Cards (Ages 5, 6, 7 and 8) Transformers: The Last Knight *‘Male Relation’ Card Designs (To Dad, To Brother, etc.) Transformers: The Last Knight Gift Wraps Transformers: The Last » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Merchandise From Danilo Publishing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________