|
Tyrese Gibson Explains Why He Wasn?t In The Last Knight
Via*www.ok.co.uk*
we have a brief interview with Tyrese Gibson or “Epps” as we remember him from previous Transformers films. Many fans were expecting him to reprise his role together with Josh “Lennox” Duhamel in TLK. Sadly this didn’t happen, but finally*Tyrese Gibson Explains Why He Wasn’t In The Last Knight. According to Tyresse: “Im not in the next one,” he explained. “So the truth is when we were shooting Fast 8, I closed my deal for Transformers 5, and I was supposed to go from Fast 8 to T5. “But because they shot a lot of the movie in Europe, » Continue Reading.
The post Tyrese Gibson Explains Why He Wasn’t In The Last Knight
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.