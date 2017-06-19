Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Tyrese Gibson Explains Why He Wasn?t In The Last Knight


Via*www.ok.co.uk*we have a brief interview with Tyrese Gibson or "Epps" as we remember him from previous Transformers films. Many fans were expecting him to reprise his role together with Josh "Lennox" Duhamel in TLK. Sadly this didn't happen, but finally*Tyrese Gibson Explains Why He Wasn't In The Last Knight. According to Tyresse: "Im not in the next one," he explained. "So the truth is when we were shooting Fast 8, I closed my deal for Transformers 5, and I was supposed to go from Fast 8 to T5. "But because they shot a lot of the movie in Europe,

The post Tyrese Gibson Explains Why He Wasn't In The Last Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



