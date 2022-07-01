Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Icon Heroes: Transformers 24K Gold Plated Autobot x Decepticon Pin Set, SDCC Exclusiv


Icon Heroes revealed details about how to score their incoming 24K Gold Plated Autobot x Decepticon Pin Set: Featuring the Autobot and Decepticon factions, both collectible pins are encased in a black collectible keepsake box with the Transformers logo printed in gold. If you are attending San Diego Comic-Con, you may buy our show exclusives at our booth #3245. You may not pre-order our exclusives here and then pick them up in our booth. If you pre-order our exclusives here then they will be shipped to you after the show, beginning July 25, 2022. If you are unable to attend &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Icon Heroes: Transformers 24K Gold Plated Autobot x Decepticon Pin Set, SDCC Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



