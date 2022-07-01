Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,515

Icon Heroes: Transformers 24K Gold Plated Autobot x Decepticon Pin Set, SDCC Exclusiv



Icon Heroes revealed details about how to score their incoming 24K Gold Plated Autobot x Decepticon Pin Set: Featuring the Autobot and Decepticon factions, both collectible pins are encased in a black collectible keepsake box with the Transformers logo printed in gold. If you are attending San Diego Comic-Con, you may buy our show exclusives at our booth #3245. You may not pre-order our exclusives here and then pick them up in our booth. If you pre-order our exclusives here then they will be shipped to you after the show, beginning July 25, 2022. If you are unable to attend



The post







More... Icon Heroes revealed details about how to score their incoming 24K Gold Plated Autobot x Decepticon Pin Set: Featuring the Autobot and Decepticon factions, both collectible pins are encased in a black collectible keepsake box with the Transformers logo printed in gold. If you are attending San Diego Comic-Con, you may buy our show exclusives at our booth #3245. You may not pre-order our exclusives here and then pick them up in our booth. If you pre-order our exclusives here then they will be shipped to you after the show, beginning July 25, 2022. If you are unable to attend » Continue Reading. The post Icon Heroes: Transformers 24K Gold Plated Autobot x Decepticon Pin Set, SDCC Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________