iQOO 3 Transformers Limited Edition Mobile Promotional Video

The official Transformers Weibo account *have uploaded a new promotional video of the upcoming*iQOO 3 Transformers Limited Edition Mobile. This special collaboration between Chinese company BBK Electronics and Hasbro China brings an iQOO 3 5G mobile (runs Android 10-based iQOO UI and available in 12GB/128GB versions) loaded with special icons, wallpapers, and "interactive interfaces" customized to the Transformers theme.*To top it all, it is packaged in a special retail box which includes a Transformers-branded protective case and charger. This is a Chinese market exclusive product so far. This mobile will go on sale in China starting June 1, but price