Holy crap, did anyone notice the price for MPM-10 Starscream?
I thought the movie line was always going to be more affordable than the G1 MP line. Guess I was wrong. MPM Megatron was $250 CAD (or less depending on where you bought it from). I'm also sure that MPM Megatron is larger than this version of Starscream. Man, Takara/Hasbro will continue to gouge our wallets further...
I'm definitely going to wait for the ko of this guy.
(Didn't mean to use the listing on A3U's website to make my point. All e-tailers are selling MPM-10 Starscream at the same price).