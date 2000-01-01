Today, 09:26 PM #1 ssjgoku22 Masterpiece Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 1,018 Price of MPM-10 Starscream







I thought the movie line was always going to be more affordable than the G1 MP line. Guess I was wrong. MPM Megatron was $250 CAD (or less depending on where you bought it from). I'm also sure that MPM Megatron is larger than this version of Starscream. Man, Takara/Hasbro will continue to gouge our wallets further...



I'm definitely going to wait for the ko of this guy.



Holy crap, did anyone notice the price for MPM-10 Starscream?

I thought the movie line was always going to be more affordable than the G1 MP line. Guess I was wrong. MPM Megatron was $250 CAD (or less depending on where you bought it from). I'm also sure that MPM Megatron is larger than this version of Starscream. Man, Takara/Hasbro will continue to gouge our wallets further...

I'm definitely going to wait for the ko of this guy.

(Didn't mean to use the listing on A3U's website to make my point. All e-tailers are selling MPM-10 Starscream at the same price).

Today, 10:11 PM #2 TheSwipe95

That's A3U's price (and pretty much everywhere else's). The proper price, per Hasbro/Takara's announcement, is $149.99 USD (about $210 CAD). I have no Idea why everywhere is posting it for $140+ CAD, other than for greed.

