Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Price of MPM-10 Starscream
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:26 PM   #1
ssjgoku22
Masterpiece
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,018
Price of MPM-10 Starscream
Holy crap, did anyone notice the price for MPM-10 Starscream?



I thought the movie line was always going to be more affordable than the G1 MP line. Guess I was wrong. MPM Megatron was $250 CAD (or less depending on where you bought it from). I'm also sure that MPM Megatron is larger than this version of Starscream. Man, Takara/Hasbro will continue to gouge our wallets further...

I'm definitely going to wait for the ko of this guy.

(Didn't mean to use the listing on A3U's website to make my point. All e-tailers are selling MPM-10 Starscream at the same price).
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at 09:28 PM.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:11 PM   #2
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 159
Re: Price of MPM-10 Starscream
Quote:
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22 View Post
Holy crap, did anyone notice the price for MPM-10 Starscream?

I thought the movie line was always going to be more affordable than the G1 MP line. Guess I was wrong. MPM Megatron was $250 CAD (or less depending on where you bought it from). I'm also sure that MPM Megatron is larger than this version of Starscream. Man, Takara/Hasbro will continue to gouge our wallets further...

I'm definitely going to wait for the ko of this guy.

(Didn't mean to use the listing on A3U's website to make my point. All e-tailers are selling MPM-10 Starscream at the same price).
That's A3U's price (and pretty much everywhere else's). The proper price, per Hasbro/Takara's announcement, is $149.99 USD (about $210 CAD). I have no Idea why everywhere is posting it for $140+ CAD, other than for greed.
TheSwipe95 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Adventure TAV55 wind blade 4904810862888 TAKARA TOMY
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK 3-PACK
Transformers
Weijiang MPP10 Transformers Optimus Prime Kids Toy
Transformers
Blaster Radio Boombox 1985 Transformers G1 Action Figure Hasbro Takara
Transformers
Metroplex 1985 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Soundwave G1 Canadian error box MIB unplayed RARE 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.