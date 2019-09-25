|
Rumor: Possible Transformers Generations 2020 Listings
Time to keep your fingers crossed if you are collecting the Generations line. Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*found new listings in Southernhobby website
for possible upcoming toys for the next Generations line in 2020. So far we have some very interesting surprises for fan-favorite characters: E7149 Micromaster Hotrod Patrol E7150 Micormaster Military Patrol E7155 Deluxe Cliffjumper E7156 Deluxe Wheeljack E7154 Deluxe Hoist E7157 Deluxe Ironworks E7162 Voyager Starscream Earth E7164 Voyager Grapple E7166 Leader Optimus Prime with Trailer
As usual, take these listings with a grain » Continue Reading.
