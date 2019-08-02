|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Relentless Inva
To keep anticipation high for the upcoming War for Cybertron: Siege II wave, the Transformers Trading Card team concludes the week with a star battle card preview
of Relentless Invasion! Find out how this card, built especially for the ginormous menace that is TRYPTICON, works in game by checking out the attached artwork and then share your strategic plans on the 2005 boards!
