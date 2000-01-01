Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:12 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 154
Exclamation TFcon Customizing Class ticket
Hey dudes!
I bought a ticket to the customizing class but wont be able to attend... So I'm selling for the same price I paid, $75 CAD. Any takers? PM me!
Old Today, 09:37 PM   #2
Malwave
Resident Gryphon
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Keswick, Ontario
Posts: 3,884
Re: TFcon Customizing Class ticket
P THE FRICK M'd
