Hi, I could use a little help with Transforming MP Tracks.
Today, 12:53 PM
#
1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 68
Hi, I could use a little help with Transforming MP Tracks.
Hi, I'm having a problem with the front leg panels. They seem to sit to low to tab into place. I've looked at videos and don't see what I'm doing wrong.
Thanks,
DM
Darkmatter
Today, 01:35 PM
#
2
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,760
Re: Hi, I could use a little help with Transforming MP Tracks.
Slide the legs up.
The7thParallel
