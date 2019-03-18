|
TFSource News! MT Buster Skywing, Flame Toys Shattered Glass Drift, IF Mirrored Comma
TFW2005 friend and sponsor TFSource brings us their latest weekly newsletter. Check out the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! NEW HOT INSTOCK ITEMS: –*Iron Factory – IF-EX14M Mirrored Commander
–*<a class="externalLink" href="https://tfsource.com/transformers-siege-war-for-cybertron/deluxe-wave-2-set-of-4/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Transformers War for » Continue Reading.
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/