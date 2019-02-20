|
Jada Toys Transformers G1 Optimus Prime and Transformers 2007 Optimus Prime Die-Cast
Via Preview World we have can report that the new*Jada Toys Transformers G1 Optimus Prime and Transformers 2007 Optimus Prime Die-Cast 1:24 Trucks Are Up For Solicitations. Shown at the last Toyfair
, these non-transformable die-cast replicas are expected to hit stores on*May 29, 2019 for $24.99. G1 Optimus Prime
comes in his iconic*Freightliner WFT-8664T as part of the Metals Die-Cast line and Movie Optimus Prime
is based on his Peterbilt alt mode from the first live-action movie as part of the Hollywood Rides Studio Series collection. Both replicas feature a molded robot mode under the truck mode. » Continue Reading.
