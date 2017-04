chans formers raff ow roud Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: calgary alberta Posts: 7,295

he wanted it to look like the artwort on the cardback that came with generations nightbeat.

I always did wonder too why the artwork was rts jazz's body yet the actual figure was a gen. deluxe bb repaint...

the commissioner did the noggin swap,then sent it to me for wet works...



hmmmmmm.....





































now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.

