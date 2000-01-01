Yesterday, 11:20 PM #1 chans formers raff ow roud Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: calgary alberta Posts: 7,295 classics autotrooper

the billy club can double as a cybertronian swat team door knocker.

it can also now attach to the hand gun as an extra barrel/scope.

the riot shield is gutted from literally the back of a rotf starscream stealthforce jet.

the hand gun can attach to the riot shield,giving him the ability to peg off perps from behind the shield.

the head was reculpted quite a bit and started life as cw firstaid's noggin.

the new front pushbar started as a vintage Tonka trucks grill,severely butchered,then head formed into a more sleek shape.

the light bar was mounted by the commissioner.

the new rear window armor is reshaped bits of kibble cut from larger junker figs.

I tried to also make the alt mode rear end slightly different,mostly because the commissioner has a lot of versions of this mold as many different characters...



just needs "E.D.C." logo's now..























































now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.

