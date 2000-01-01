Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods classics autotrooper
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
chans formers
raff ow roud
chans formers's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: calgary alberta
Posts: 7,295
classics autotrooper
second in a set for a commissioneagain,he did the head mod,then sent it to me for paint works and a touch of extras....
the billy club can double as a cybertronian swat team door knocker.
it can also now attach to the hand gun as an extra barrel/scope.
the riot shield is gutted from literally the back of a rotf starscream stealthforce jet.
the hand gun can attach to the riot shield,giving him the ability to peg off perps from behind the shield.
the head was reculpted quite a bit and started life as cw firstaid's noggin.
the new front pushbar started as a vintage Tonka trucks grill,severely butchered,then head formed into a more sleek shape.
the light bar was mounted by the commissioner.
the new rear window armor is reshaped bits of kibble cut from larger junker figs.
I tried to also make the alt mode rear end slightly different,mostly because the commissioner has a lot of versions of this mold as many different characters...

just needs "E.D.C." logo's now..



























__________________
now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.
chans formers is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
classics autotrooper

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Hero Optimus Prime MOSC MIP
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Omega Supreme 1985 G1
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Transformers
transformers FRACTYL and Scorpononk club subscription botcon 5.0 beast wars

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.