classics mainframe from a wfc deluxe soundwave.

the head started out as wfc swindle's,just resculpted a bit.

I basically followed the way idw colors their version of him as the g1 toy is quite bland...





































in Herbert's voice .... 'I got's sum candeh"......

now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.

