Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Magic Square Sale in Oakville/Mississauga (zfarsh)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:34 AM   #1
zfarsh
Armada
zfarsh's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 612
Magic Square Sale in Oakville/Mississauga (zfarsh)
Hi,

Wanted to gauge interest for the following Magic Square toys i have, preferring local pick-up and payment via Paypal in USD as friends first. I live in Oakville / Ontario / Canada, and work in Mississauga Canada.

All toys are transformed / posed / displayed, but should be complete with box and accessories, except where marked as not.

For Sale:

- Magic Square MS-B48 Power King Devastator G2 Version (yellow Devastator repaint version) = 170 USD

- Magic Square MS-B31A Detective Hound (silver bits Hound repaint version) = 40 USD

- Magic Square MS-B49 Spider Gear Gears and MS-B50 Energy Windcharger set of 2 = 45 USD

- Magic Square MS-B16 Strong Man Huffer original colour (ONLY figure, no box / accessories) = 20 USD

Thanks for looking, and have a wonderful day.

cheers
zfarsh
zfarsh is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.