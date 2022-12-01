|
Magic Square Sale in Oakville/Mississauga (zfarsh)
Hi,
Wanted to gauge interest for the following Magic Square toys i have, preferring local pick-up and payment via Paypal in USD as friends first. I live in Oakville / Ontario / Canada, and work in Mississauga Canada.
All toys are transformed / posed / displayed, but should be complete with box and accessories, except where marked as not.
For Sale:
- Magic Square MS-B48 Power King Devastator G2 Version (yellow Devastator repaint version) = 170 USD
- Magic Square MS-B31A Detective Hound (silver bits Hound repaint version) = 40 USD
- Magic Square MS-B49 Spider Gear Gears and MS-B50 Energy Windcharger set of 2 = 45 USD
- Magic Square MS-B16 Strong Man Huffer original colour (ONLY figure, no box / accessories) = 20 USD
Thanks for looking, and have a wonderful day.
cheers
zfarsh