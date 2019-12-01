Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,492

Transformers G1 Astrotrain Reissue Coming In April





Friend site and sponsor Friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom *have just updated a new listing for a*Transformers G1 Astrotrain Reissue. This G1 Astrotrain reissue, which was a Walmart exclusive in the US, is scheduled for release by April 2020 and priced US$ 42.90. A good chance for those fans around the world who didn’t have the chance to grab this figure at their local retail. Keep an eye in our sponsors for more pre-orders for this item. Now click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





