Today, 05:27 PM #1 CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,020 Transformers Earthrise Kingdom Studio Series for sale Shipping is extra, local pickup welcome, PM me if interested.



Kingdom Maximal Skywarp from Sideswipe 2 pack - unused, box included, Sideswipe not included $22

Kingdom Blaster - Sealed $50

Kingdom Wheeljack - Sealed $33

Siege Impactor - Sealed $30

Earthrise Runamuck - Sealed $40

Buzzworthy Origin Bumblebee - Sealed $38

Netflix Elita-1 - Sealed $35

Golden Disk Collection Autobot Jackpot - Sealed $35

Kingdom Warpath - Sealed $30

Kingdom Cheetor - Sealed $33

Kingdom Tigatron - Sealed $44

Kingdom Cyclonus - Sealed $38

Studio Series Jazz - Sealed $38

Studio Series Perceptor - Sealed $38

Kingdom Galvatron , correct shoulder - Sealed $70

Earthrise Thundercracker & skywarp - Sealed $99 SOLD

Studio Series Wreck-gar - Sealed $45

Studio Series Sweep - Sealed $40

Core Class Soundwave - Sealed $17

Generations Selects Legacy Lift Ticket ( Red Hoist ) - Sealed $35

Generations Selects Legacy DK-2 Guard ( Black Ironhide ) - Sealed $35

Generations Selects Hubcap - Sealed $33 Attached Thumbnails

my sale list:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72456





my feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3255

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...lbuster-3.html __________________my sale list:my feedback:

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge