Today, 01:46 PM
#
1
FreakNasty
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 171
Possible new KO warning: G1 Sideswipe
I'm on Ebay all the time, looking for Vintage G1 and KO items.
This is a strange one, a China seller is selling a *NEW* G1 Sideswipe with the 2003 Hasbro Reissue packaging...that's weird.
Anywho, I think this is the first time G1 Sideswipe has been officially KO'd.
Source:
https://www.ebay.ca/itm/TRANSFORMERS...QAAOSwRLxbfuWa
Transformers Shopping
