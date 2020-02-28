|
Toyhax.com February 2020 Update!
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “Its February, so we made sure to put EXTRA love into these upgrades: We’re especially proud of what we did for Siege Astrotrain
, check it out; Autobot arms procurer, Crosshairs
, is now equipped with a weapons terminal, and a great G1 inspired chest label; Labels for Siege Ratbat, Rumble
, eject! Operation: enhancement; Here’s our offering for Powerdasher Cromar
; Our new label set for Hound
features simplified G1 details, » Continue Reading.
