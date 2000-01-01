Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:45 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 68
Trading FT TESLA MIB for FANSHOBBY POWERBASER
Any one here interested in a FT TESLA MIB
super minty figure 100% complete never transformed
Straight outta the box to the detolf

ONLY LOOKING TO TRADE TESLA FOR FANSHOBBY POWERBASER

Pls pm me for pics. Located in Brantford Ontario
