G1 Blaster Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight
Kabam*have delivered their April update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks:*G1 Blaster. You will be able to add*Blaster*to your ranks of playable characters from April 12th at 10.00 AM PDT. We are sure you will really like his new design for the game, which has got element of his Titans Return incarnation. The official Forged To Fight Facebook
has also shared a video to introduce Blaster. We have mirrored it below. The full Bot Intel Report with can be found*here
*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read » Continue Reading.
