Dreamstar Toys DST01-001 Slingshoot (Aerialbot Slingshot) Color Prototype


Third party company*Dreamstar Toys*have updated, via their Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their*DST01-001 Slingshoot (Aerialbot Slingshot).* This is a highly stylized design take on Slingshot, with a different sculpting choice compared to the cartoon-accuracy tendency of recent figures. The images reveal a good level of poseability in robot mode and a solid and realistic alt mode. According to the information shared, it will be around 22 cm tall in robot mode, with die-cast and it won’t need any extra parts to transform into the combiner’s arm. This figure is part of Dreamstar Toys Encourager / Superion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dreamstar Toys DST01-001 Slingshoot (Aerialbot Slingshot) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



