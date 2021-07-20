|
Dreamstar Toys DST01-001 Slingshoot (Aerialbot Slingshot) Color Prototype
Third party company*Dreamstar Toys*have updated, via their Weibo account
, images of the color prototype of their*DST01-001 Slingshoot (Aerialbot Slingshot).* This is a highly stylized design take on Slingshot, with a different sculpting choice compared to the cartoon-accuracy tendency of recent figures. The images reveal a good level of poseability in robot mode and a solid and realistic alt mode. According to the information shared, it will be around 22 cm tall in robot mode, with die-cast and it won’t need any extra parts to transform into the combiner’s arm. This figure is part of Dreamstar Toys Encourager / Superion » Continue Reading.
