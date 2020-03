CNBC: Hasbro CEO Says China Factories Almost Back Up

TFW2005 member analogue brings us news of an interview with Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner via* CNBC wherein he discusses about how the giant toy manufacturer is dealing with current situation with the Coronavirus emergency. CNN.com highlights some declarations from this interview about production and factories in China: Brian Goldner told CNBC Monday morning that it expects to be back at full production capacity in China by the end of this week. What's more, he said demand in China — as well as the rest of the world — is strong. That's especially the case for Play-Doh and other toys