Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Tidbits On Hasbro Transformers Toylines For Year 2019 ? War For Cybertron, Movie Mast
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,245
Tidbits On Hasbro Transformers Toylines For Year 2019 ? War For Cybertron, Movie Mast


Ever reliable 2005 Boards Member catz, is sharing with us some tidbits from*Hasbro Transformers toylines for 2019. Most of the info clearly match with the stuff we heard from Toy Fair 2018 and from various other confirmed rumors. Transformers Generations: War For Cybertron The upcoming Generations line War For Cybertron will carry the code WFC. Size Classes: Leader, Voyager, Deluxe, Micromaster, Battlemaster. Blindbox figures: Two Masters. Bumblebee Movie Line Bumblebee Movie toyline will continue into 2019 under the same product code MV6. The line will consist of gimmick toys such as Tiny Turbo Changers, Energon Igniters, Masks, Titan Changers Energon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Tidbits On Hasbro Transformers Toylines For Year 2019 – War For Cybertron, Movie Masterpiece Figures And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece transformers Hot Rodimus and Smokescreen. Original, not KO
Transformers
1980's Convertors Transformable Toys - Scorpio, Wheels, and Rex. As Is.

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.