|
Tidbits On Hasbro Transformers Toylines For Year 2019 ? War For Cybertron, Movie Mast
Ever reliable 2005 Boards Member catz, is sharing with us some tidbits from*Hasbro Transformers toylines for 2019. Most of the info clearly match with the stuff we heard from Toy Fair 2018 and from various other confirmed rumors. Transformers Generations: War For Cybertron The upcoming Generations line War For Cybertron will carry the code WFC. Size Classes: Leader, Voyager, Deluxe, Micromaster, Battlemaster. Blindbox figures: Two Masters. Bumblebee Movie Line Bumblebee Movie toyline will continue into 2019 under the same product code MV6. The line will consist of gimmick toys such as Tiny Turbo Changers, Energon Igniters, Masks, Titan Changers Energon » Continue Reading.
The post Tidbits On Hasbro Transformers Toylines For Year 2019 – War For Cybertron, Movie Masterpiece Figures And More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.