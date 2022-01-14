venksta Render Project Creations Join Date: May 2007 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 2,398

Venksta's 2022 Sales List - Botcon + Others Here is my sales list of mostly Botcon exclusives. Also a few other odds and ends. Full list in this post, with details for each item including latest availability. All prices are in USD. Will entertain offers. When you contact me for shipping quote, please send me your full address. Items will ship out 3-4 business days after payment clears. Items will be sent with tracking and insurance. Paypal or e-transfer for payment. Feel free to message me for any questions.



Boxset figures are mostly new, and never displayed or were even taken out of the box until now. I've marked them as "NEW".



Botcon 2010

Rapido (loose, no instructions or techspec) - $90 *ON HOLD*



Botcon 2011

SG Galvatron (loose, no instructions or techspec) $100

SG Galvatron (sealed in bag) - $140

SG Thundercracker (sealed in bag) - $140



Botcon 2012

Overlord / Gigatron (loose, complete, displayed, with Renderform rifle) - $80

SG Turbo Tracks (loose, complete, NEW) - $75

SG Soundwave w/ Ravage (loose, complete, NEW, with headband, pin, and Renderform missiles for Ravage) - $220

SG Treadshot (loose, complete, NEW) ? $120

SG Ultra Magnus (loose, complete, NEW) - $170

SG Optimus Prime (loose, no techspec or instructions, displayed) - $220

SG Kick-Over (loose, no techspec or instructions, displayed) - $120

SG Junkion 3 pack (sealed in bag) - $160

SG Junkion 3 pack (sealed in bag) - $160



Botcon 2013

Obsidian (loose, complete, NEW) - $120

Megaplex w/ Renderform Kit 199/200 (loose, complete, displayed) - $150 *ON HOLD*

Skywarp (loose, complete, NEW ***Pin in left hip joint not secure, factory QC, works fine) - $40

Hoist (loose, complete, NEW) - $45

Mega Commander Origins Kit for Megaplex (G1 colors, limited run 30) - $50



Botcon 2014

Primal Prime (sealed in bag) - $80

Alpha Trizer (loose, complete, displayed) - $60

Pounce (loose, complete, NEW) -$55



Botcon 2015

Megatron (loose, complete, NEW) - $120

Oilmaster (loose, complete, with pin, NEW) - $130

Packrat (loose, complete, NEW) - $75

Battletrap (loose, complete, NEW) - $70

SG Stepper (loose, complete, NEW) - $90

Commander Optimus Prime (loose, complete, NEW) - $90

Sergeant Hound (loose, complete, NEW) - $50



TFCC / TFSS

Chromedome w/ Rewind (loose, no instructions or techspec) - $120

Treadshot w/ Catgut (loose, no instructions or techspec) -$50

Scourge (loose, complete, NEW) - $70

Dion (sealed in bag) - $40

3Rd Party

Fansproject Parallax Sidearm (new) - $10

Impossible Toys Sparkplug (new) - $10

Perfect Effect Core Magnus (sealed in box) - $80

MMC Reformatted Zinnia (sealed in box) - $80



Hasbro

GM/Chevy Exclusive Swerve (loose, complete) - $50

CW Offroad (loose, complete, no paper work) - $35

GDO Brawl (loose, complete, no paper work) - $25

Dark Energon Starscream (sealed on card) - $50

Dark Energon Wheeljack (sealed on card) - $40

Marvel Infinite Series Deaths Head (sealed on card) - $15



Takara

Robotmasters Thundercracker and Skywarp (loose, complete, no packaging) - $50

United Laser Optimus Prime (sealed on card) - $60

eHobby Grand Scourge (loose, no paperwork, includes Renderform gold G1 rifle) - $200

Unite Warriors Lynx Master (opened, complete with mailer box, + Renderform Halonix Maxmimus head and combiner rifle) -$190 Attached Thumbnails



































Visit at www.renderform.com - Facebook Club __________________ Last edited by venksta; Today at 08:15 PM .