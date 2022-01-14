|
Venksta's 2022 Sales List - Botcon + Others
Here is my sales list of mostly Botcon exclusives. Also a few other odds and ends. Full list in this post, with details for each item including latest availability. All prices are in USD. Will entertain offers. When you contact me for shipping quote, please send me your full address. Items will ship out 3-4 business days after payment clears. Items will be sent with tracking and insurance. Paypal or e-transfer for payment. Feel free to message me for any questions.
Boxset figures are mostly new, and never displayed or were even taken out of the box until now. I've marked them as "NEW".
Botcon 2010
Rapido (loose, no instructions or techspec) - $90 *ON HOLD*
Botcon 2011
SG Galvatron (loose, no instructions or techspec) $100
SG Galvatron (sealed in bag) - $140
SG Thundercracker (sealed in bag) - $140
Botcon 2012
Overlord / Gigatron (loose, complete, displayed, with Renderform rifle) - $80
SG Turbo Tracks (loose, complete, NEW) - $75
SG Soundwave w/ Ravage (loose, complete, NEW, with headband, pin, and Renderform missiles for Ravage) - $220
SG Treadshot (loose, complete, NEW) ? $120
SG Ultra Magnus (loose, complete, NEW) - $170
SG Optimus Prime (loose, no techspec or instructions, displayed) - $220
SG Kick-Over (loose, no techspec or instructions, displayed) - $120
SG Junkion 3 pack (sealed in bag) - $160
SG Junkion 3 pack (sealed in bag) - $160
Botcon 2013
Obsidian (loose, complete, NEW) - $120
Megaplex w/ Renderform Kit 199/200 (loose, complete, displayed) - $150 *ON HOLD*
Skywarp (loose, complete, NEW ***Pin in left hip joint not secure, factory QC, works fine) - $40
Hoist (loose, complete, NEW) - $45
Mega Commander Origins Kit for Megaplex (G1 colors, limited run 30) - $50
Botcon 2014
Primal Prime (sealed in bag) - $80
Alpha Trizer (loose, complete, displayed) - $60
Pounce (loose, complete, NEW) -$55
Botcon 2015
Megatron (loose, complete, NEW) - $120
Oilmaster (loose, complete, with pin, NEW) - $130
Packrat (loose, complete, NEW) - $75
Battletrap (loose, complete, NEW) - $70
SG Stepper (loose, complete, NEW) - $90
Commander Optimus Prime (loose, complete, NEW) - $90
Sergeant Hound (loose, complete, NEW) - $50
TFCC / TFSS
Chromedome w/ Rewind (loose, no instructions or techspec) - $120
Treadshot w/ Catgut (loose, no instructions or techspec) -$50
Scourge (loose, complete, NEW) - $70
Dion (sealed in bag) - $40
3Rd Party
Fansproject Parallax Sidearm (new) - $10
Impossible Toys Sparkplug (new) - $10
Perfect Effect Core Magnus (sealed in box) - $80
MMC Reformatted Zinnia (sealed in box) - $80
Hasbro
GM/Chevy Exclusive Swerve (loose, complete) - $50
CW Offroad (loose, complete, no paper work) - $35
GDO Brawl (loose, complete, no paper work) - $25
Dark Energon Starscream (sealed on card) - $50
Dark Energon Wheeljack (sealed on card) - $40
Marvel Infinite Series Deaths Head (sealed on card) - $15
Takara
Robotmasters Thundercracker and Skywarp (loose, complete, no packaging) - $50
United Laser Optimus Prime (sealed on card) - $60
eHobby Grand Scourge (loose, no paperwork, includes Renderform gold G1 rifle) - $200
Unite Warriors Lynx Master (opened, complete with mailer box, + Renderform Halonix Maxmimus head and combiner rifle) -$190
