UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 671

Ark YouTube Review https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRLYVdTXG3k





he isnt exactly good with TF reviews but here's a glimpse at what youre getting if you pre-ordered





i passed on this he isnt exactly good with TF reviews but here's a glimpse at what youre getting if you pre-orderedi passed on this

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________