Via Generation Toy Weibo
*we have new images of their upcoming*Generation Toy GT-08 Guardian – G1 Defensor. Generation Toy brings us an impressive and detailed take on the last G1 Autobot Combiner we saw in season 2 of the original cartoon. We got renders and images of both the Combiner mode and all the individual Protectobots: Hot Spot, Streetwise, Blades, Groove and First Aid in both modes. We can be sure you will enjoy these highly detailed and stylized designs for this Autobot team. No pre-order or release info is available at this time, so stay tuned for more news » Continue Reading.
The post Generation Toy GT-08 Guardian (G1 Defensor)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...