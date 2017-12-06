Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Generation Toy GT-08 Guardian (G1 Defensor)


Via Generation Toy Weibo*we have new images of their upcoming*Generation Toy GT-08 Guardian – G1 Defensor. Generation Toy brings us an impressive and detailed take on the last G1 Autobot Combiner we saw in season 2 of the original cartoon. We got renders and images of both the Combiner mode and all the individual Protectobots: Hot Spot, Streetwise, Blades, Groove and First Aid in both modes. We can be sure you will enjoy these highly detailed and stylized designs for this Autobot team. No pre-order or release info is available at this time, so stay tuned for more news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generation Toy GT-08 Guardian (G1 Defensor) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



