Transformers Generation Selects Volcanicus Web Comic/Manga Available
Takara Tomy Mall
*has uploaded the*Transformers Generation Selects Volcanicus Web Comic/Manga*in their*listing for the toy
. This time we have another 2-part web comic/manga which continues the story after the events at the end of God Nepturne story (which you can find an English translation*here
). The Dinobots arrive as reinforcements summoned by Primus. Several of the latest Micro Masters and Battle Masters can be seen like Soundbarrier, Doublecrosser and Rung among others. We learn about what happened to the Dinobots before their arrival. They were on an island together with POTP Slash and Grimmaster (PCC Grimstone redeco) when they » Continue Reading.
