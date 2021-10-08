Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game Coming To Apple Arcade soon


The official Apple Arcade Twitter account have announced a new Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game Coming soon to Apple's game subscription service. The game, developed by Red Games, will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and it will engage players battle it out in real-time player-versus-player clashes. We still have not much information about the game, but an article in Imore.com gives us some details: Assemble a team of all your favorite Transformers! Battle your way through the ranks of competitive Arenas in this real-time PvP strategy game! Unlock new cards, master their unique abilities, and evolve

The post Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game Coming To Apple Arcade soon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



