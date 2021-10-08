The official Apple Arcade Twitter account
have announced a new*Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game Coming soon to Apple’s*game subscription service. The game, developed by Red Games
, will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and it will engage players battle it out in real-time player-versus-player clashes. We still have not much information about the game, but an article in Imore.com gives us some details: Assemble a team of all your favorite Transformers! Battle your way through the ranks of competitive Arenas in this real-time PvP strategy game! Unlock new cards, master their unique abilities, and evolve » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game Coming To Apple Arcade soon
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca