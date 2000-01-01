Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:01 PM
OptimusB38
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Transformers for sale
Hello all, clearing a couple things out

YM Starscream, loose complete, good condition, panel lined version 90

YM Thundercracker , loose complete good condition 90

Dx9 Cocomone mib 70

OBO for all
