Today, 05:42 AM
Poflymn
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 325
TRU - Titans Return Wave 3 Deluxes
Wave 3 deluxes are available online at TRU.ca.

Hot Rod - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=99312616

Breakaway - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=99312696 **image is not correct

Twinferno - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=99312706

Triggerhappy - http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=99312716
