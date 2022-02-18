Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,887
Transformers voice actor Joe Zieja to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Joe Zieja the voice of Bumblebee in War For Cybertron will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Joe will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Joe Zieja is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers voice actor Joe Zieja to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



