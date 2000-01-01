Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:27 AM   #1
Toys Toys Toys Files for Bankruptcy
A favourite of my kids (and myself) is now a casualty of COVID-19.

https://toybook.com/toys-cubed-bankruptcy/
https://www.iheartradio.ca/newstalk-...ing-1.12912239
Old Today, 11:37 AM   #2
Re: Toys Toys Toys Files for Bankruptcy
Um, it wasn't all Covid related. Have you been in the store & seen some of the high prices on their items ? It's a little self-induced.
Old Today, 11:53 AM   #3
Re: Toys Toys Toys Files for Bankruptcy
I don't think their model is to compete with online and big-box stores. I think they priced some of their items high so people who want to save time can pay that premium to find it in their stores.

They know cheapos like us will largely go elsewhere, but I did recently buy a few figures from discontinued lines there that I couldn't find elsewhere (and much cheaper than what people were selling for online).

I think some staff have been working there for a very long time, and they were very knowledgeable and helpful with parents who walked in looking for gifts and were clueless about toys (at least the staff downtown Toronto were). I think not having that walk-in business is what killed them. I'm sorry to see them go.
Old Today, 12:12 PM   #4
Re: Toys Toys Toys Files for Bankruptcy
I dont think this is solely due to COVID but the lockdown did hastened their demise.
Old Today, 12:18 PM   #5
Re: Toys Toys Toys Files for Bankruptcy
Its the store overhead that killed them. Rent at premium rates with utility bills even if you shut down lights and HVAC. 5 locations, with 3 months of no walk in traffic, has got to be around 75k-100k in unrecoverable losses which is brutal for the small business owner. Plus these are mall locations so likelihood of the corporate landlord applying for CECRA is pretty low.
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #6
Re: Toys Toys Toys Files for Bankruptcy
The location at Vaughn Mills had some beast wars figures of Optimus Primal and Megatron going for about $300 each. They've been sitting on the top of the shelf for years.
I usually walk in there, laugh at the ridiculous prices, and keep walking. I did buy a few things there over the years. I think I got that rare combiner wars legends class shockwave there, and a couple of Kreo transformers. But my purchases were rare.
