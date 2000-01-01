OldOfflineMan Beast Machine Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 464

Re: Toys Toys Toys Files for Bankruptcy Quote: Xtreme987 Originally Posted by Um, it wasn't all Covid related. Have you been in the store & seen some of the high prices on their items ? It's a little self-induced.



They know cheapos like us will largely go elsewhere, but I did recently buy a few figures from discontinued lines there that I couldn't find elsewhere (and much cheaper than what people were selling for online).



I think some staff have been working there for a very long time, and they were very knowledgeable and helpful with parents who walked in looking for gifts and were clueless about toys (at least the staff downtown Toronto were). I think not having that walk-in business is what killed them. I'm sorry to see them go. I don't think their model is to compete with online and big-box stores. I think they priced some of their items high so people who want to save time can pay that premium to find it in their stores.They know cheapos like us will largely go elsewhere, but I did recently buy a few figures from discontinued lines there that I couldn't find elsewhere (and much cheaper than what people were selling for online).I think some staff have been working there for a very long time, and they were very knowledgeable and helpful with parents who walked in looking for gifts and were clueless about toys (at least the staff downtown Toronto were). I think not having that walk-in business is what killed them. I'm sorry to see them go.

