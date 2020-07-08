|
Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt To Be Released In Japan
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have just confirmed that the highly expected*Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt figure will be released for the Japanese market. The newest installment in the Transformers Collaborative line got the attention of not only Transformers collectors buy fans of the classic 80’s movie. The Walmart exclusive numbered edition of Gigawatt sold out in minutes (if not seconds), but we already know that a new bigger release is expected in October via selected online retailers. Now Japanese fans will have a chance to grab Gigawatt locally too. Details on price and distribution are yet » Continue Reading.
