Today, 12:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers comic book artist E. J. Su to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers comic book artist E. J. Su to TFcon Los Angeles 2022 for his first-ever TFcon appearance. He is best known to fans for his work on IDW Publishing?s Infiltration, Escalation, Devastation, and Revelation series. He will be available all weekend for autographs and commissions. E. J. Su is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers comic book artist E. J. Su to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



