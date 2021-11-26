TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers comic book artist E. J. Su to TFcon Los Angeles 2022 for his first-ever TFcon appearance. He is best known to fans for his work on IDW Publishing?s Infiltration, Escalation, Devastation, and Revelation series. He will be available all weekend for autographs and commissions. E. J. Su is presented by The Chosen Prime
